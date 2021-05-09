Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
4/29 Ideal Ceridian HCM Holdings Inc. Ceridian HCM Holdings, a human capital management (HCM) company, has
Toronto Bloomington acquired Ideal, a provider of talent intelligence software.
4/29 Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Industries Inc. The Polaris Industries board of directors has authorized a share repurchase
Medina Medina of up to $1 billion of the company's outstanding common stock, replacing a
previous share repurchase program.
Business
Business
Is Epic Games' showdown with Apple turning into a mismatch?
If Epic Games hopes to dismantle the fortress surrounding Apple's iPhone and its app store, the video game maker probably will need to roll out some heavier artillery heading into the second week of a trial threatening Apple's $2 trillion empire.
Business
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
The cyberextortion attempt that has forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity, a person close to the investigation said Sunday.
Business
Viewing photos that are stored in outdated digital formats
Q: I found an old floppy disk with pictures of my grandfather. But the picture files have the suffix ".max" and I don't have the…
Business
Business people
Moving upFullerton Building Systems, Minneapolis, named Cathy Schmidt as chief executive. She has an extensive background in leadership positions including president of Surfacequest Solutions, president…
Business
Minnesota mergers and acquisitions
