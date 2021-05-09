Target Acquirer

4/29 Ideal Ceridian HCM Holdings Inc. Ceridian HCM Holdings, a human capital management (HCM) company, has

Toronto Bloomington acquired Ideal, a provider of talent intelligence software.

4/29 Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Industries Inc. The Polaris Industries board of directors has authorized a share repurchase

Medina Medina of up to $1 billion of the company's outstanding common stock, replacing a

previous share repurchase program.