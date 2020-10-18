10/6, Key Surgical LLC-Steris PLC Steris PLC will acquire Key Surgical, maker of sterile processing, operating room and endoscopy products, as well as personal protective equipment such as masks and face shields, for $850 million.

10/8, 10-15 Associates Inc.-Wealth Enhancement Group LLC: Wealth Enhancement Group has acquired 10-15 Associates Inc., an independent financial adviser, to expand its footprint in the New York area.