9/1, CJM Wealth Management-Wealth Enhancement Group:  Wealth Enhancement Group has acquired CJM Wealth Management, a hybrid registered investment advisory firm, to expand its footprint in New York.

9/2, HyperAspect EOOD-Concord USA LLC: Concord USA LLC, has acquired the services team of HyperAspect to expand Concord’s artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities. The acquired team will be rebranded Concord Europe.