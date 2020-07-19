7/7, HealthEZ Inc.-Abry Partners Private-equity firm: Abry Partners has acquired a majority stake in HealthEZ Inc., a third-party administrator of self-funded medical plans.
7/9, FlameFighter Corp.-South Park Corp.: South Park Corp., a manufacturer of firetruck parts and supplies, has acquired FlameFighter Corp., a provider of firefighting products.
7/9, Lubrication Technologies-Mansfield Energy Corp.: Mansfield Energy Corp. has acquired the fuel-transportation assets of Lubrication Technologies (Lube-Tech), including its tankwagon and transport fleet operations and bulk-storage facilities.
7/1, Merchant Medicine-Urgent Care Partners: Urgent Care Partners has acquired Merchant Medicine, a consulting company supporting retail health care, telehealth solutions and related on-demand consumer-driven health care.