6/29, Minndak Computer Services LLC-Loffler Companies Inc.: Loffler Companies, a business technology and service provider, has acquired Minndak Computer Services, an IT consulting and computer design and repair firm.

6/30, Dayton Rogers Inc. warehouse property-Cabot Properties Inc.: Cabot Properties, a private equity real estate firm, has acquired a warehouse property that is the headquarters of King Solutions, a Dayton transportation management company, for $27.8 million.

6/30, Mesaba Bancshares Inc.-Park Financial Group Inc.: Park Financial Group will acquire Mesaba Bancshares and its two banks, American Bank of the North and the Lake Bank.

7/1, Henningsen Foods Inc.-Michael Foods Inc. Michael Foods, a unit of Post Holdings, has acquired Henningsen Foods, a producer of dehydrated eggs and meats.

7/1, NBCUniversal Media LLC's Blueprint assets-TN Marketing TN Marketing, a global online video subscription and streaming business, has acquired the assets of Blueprint, a subscription video on demand from NBCUniversal.

7/2, Octane Fitness-Seeking buyer: Vancouver-based Nautilus Inc., is looking to find a potential buyer for Octane Fitness, a manufacturer of home elliptical fitness machines.

7/2, Electrical Geodesics Inc.-Magstim Inc. Magstim Inc. will acquire the product portfolio of Electrical Geodesics, a designer of non-invasive multimodal technologies to monitor brain activity and deliver transcranial electrical stimulation in brain research.