6/22, Bobit Business Media Inc.-10 Missions Media LLC: 10 Missions Media, a business-to-business publisher in the automotive industry, has acquired the automotive aftermarket division of Bobit Division Business Media.

6/22, Ecrion Software-MHC Software Inc.: MHC Software. has acquired Ecrion Software, a provider of custom communications management and customer experience automation software and services.

6/25, Boldon James Ltd. and Titus Inc.-HelpSystems LLC: HelpSystems has acquired data classification providers Boldon James Ltd. and Titus Inc. to bolster its data-security business.

6/26, Sparton Corp.-One Equity Partners LLC: One Equity Partners has acquired the manufacturing and design-services business f Florida-based Sparton Corp.