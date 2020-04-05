3/25, The Gables-NuWay House Inc.: NuWay House, a substance-abuse and mental health disorders services provider, will acquire the Gables, a residential recovery facility for women with addictions.

3/25, Dawn Foods Inc.-Frozen-Rise Baking Co.: Rise Baking Co. will acquire the North American frozen-foods manufacturing business of Dawn Foods Inc. The acquisition includes plants in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois and Missouri.

3/25, Amerilab Technologies Inc.-DCC Health & Beauty Solutions: DCC Health & Beauty Solutions will acquire Amerilab Technologies, a contract manufacturer of effervescent nutritional foods.

3/26, Vinca LLC-Registrar Corp. Registrar Corp. has acquired Vinca LLC, a provider of online training and implementation tools for food safety management systems certifications.