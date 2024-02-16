Ruthy Hebard signed a training camp contract with the Lynx on Friday.

Hebard was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by Chicago out of Oregon and played 95 games for the Sky. The 6-4 forward was on the league championship team in 2021. Last season she averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

Other training camp contract signees are Jaime Nared, a 6-2 forward who has played in 32 games for the Las Vegas Aces; Taylor Soule, a 5-11 forward who was drafted by the Lynx 28th overall in 2023 and ended up playing for Chicago; Kayana Traylor, a 5-9 guard who played eight games for the Lynx last season; and Liz Dixon, at 6-5 forward who was in 10 games for Phoenix last year.

The WNBA Draft is April 15 and the Lynx open the regular season on May 14 against Seattle.







