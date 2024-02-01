The Lynx lost veteran guard Rachel Banham in free agency when she returned to the team that drafted her: Connecticut.

The former Gophers All-America was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Sun and played four years in Connecticut before she was traded to the Lynx in 2020. She signed with the Sun on Thursday. Her best WNBA season came in 2022 when she averaged 7.9 points for the Lynx.

On Wednesday, the Sun acquired guard Tiffany Mitchell from the Lynx in a deal that sent guard Natisha Hiedeman to Minnesota.

The Lynx re-signed forward Bridget Carleton on Thursday, and also officially announced the signings of free agents Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith.

Williams, who played last season for the Chicago Sky, is a 5-8 guard who averages 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 249 WNBA games.

Smith also played for the Sky last season. The 6-4 Australian forward averages 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in her WNBA career, but started 35 games last season and scored a career-high 9.2 points.

Carleton will enter her sixth season with the Lynx. She averaged 3.2 points per game last year.

The Lynx open the season May 14 at Seattle.