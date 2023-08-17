9 p.m. at Seattle • Ion

Lynx update: This is the first of back-to-back games between the Lynx (14-16) and Seattle. The teams will meet again on Sunday at Target Center. At the end of June, the teams played back-to-back games with the Lynx winning both — 104-93 at Target Center on June 27 and 99-97 in overtime at Seattle on June 29. ... G Lindsay Allen is out indefinitely with a fractured thumb.

Seattle update: The Storm (9-21) have a two-game winning streak and have won three of their past four games. ... G Jewell Loyd leads the WNBA in scoring (24.1 points per game). She scored a career-high 41 points in the loss to the Lynx on June 29. She is second in the league with 88 three-pointers. ... C Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.9 points per game and is second in the league with 1.9 blocks per game. ... Starting F Gabby Williams, who suffered a stress fracture of her left foot on Aug. 8, is expected to miss the rest of the season.