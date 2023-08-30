Before Tuesday's game started at Sports and Entertainment Arena in Washington, D.C., the Washington Mystics flashed this pre-game injury report on the scoreboard:

No injures to report.

This is significant. When healthy, the Mystics are a team to be reckoned with as the WNBA playoffs near.

They were certainly healthy Tuesday in a 83-72 victory over the Lynx.

Their 10-point lead whittled to two by Minnesota early in the third quarter, the Mystics responded with a 10-point run in which Shakira Austin, Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne all scored.

The Lynx never got closer than eight points again.

Austin, Atkins and Delle Donne all missed double-digit games due to injuries this year. On Tuesday, they combined for 30 points. Brittney Sykes scored 21, and Natasha Cloud had 12 points and nine assists as the Mystics (17-18) leapfrogged the Lynx (17-19) in the standings. It was the second straight win for the Mystics, who thumped league-leading Las Vegas Saturday.

Minnesota's loss, combined with Atlanta's home win over Phoenix, dropped the Lynx from fifth to seventh in the seeding with four games left in the regular season. The Lynx and Dream have the same record, but the Dream owns the head-to-head tiebreaker 2-0. The two teams play at Target Center on Friday.

The Lynx were playing without starting post Jessica Shepard, who was out with an injured left ankle. Minnesota got another strong game from rookie Diamond Miller. She tied a career high with 25 points and hit four three-pointers for the second straight game. Napheesa Collier scored 17 points with 10 rebounds.

Down 10 in the second quarter, the Lynx drew within five entering the third. Then Miller made it a two-point game with a three-point play on Minnesota's first possession of the second half.

But then Austin's three-point play started that 10-0 run, putting Washington up 12 on Delle Donne's second-chance jumper.

In a game that was pretty close statistically, the big difference was Washington's three-point shooting. The Mystics made 12 of 25 three-pointers. Combined with a 13-7 edge on free throws made, it was enough to top Minnesota.

The depth of the now-healthy Mystics roster showed early, with five players scoring four or more points in the first quarter. Washington hit four of seven threes in the quarter and finished it 15-8 to take a 26-16 into the second.

The Lynx played better defense in the second quarter, limiting Washington to 5-for-19 shooting. The Mystics still led by 10 in the first two minutes of the quarter and were still up nine after Sykes hit two free throws with 6:26 left.

Then the Lynx finally made a run. Collier and Dorka Juhász both had four points in a 12-4 run that pulled the Lynx within 38-37 when Collier scored from 12 feet with 1:28 left.

But the Lynx didn't score again in the half. At the other end, Sykes hit a three-pointer, and Natasha Cloud made one of two free throws with 37 seconds left.