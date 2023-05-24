The Lynx might need to be patient with highly touted rookie Diamond Miller, but they'll need to continue to find more offensive punch from the starting lineup outside of leading scorer Napheesa Collier.

In her second regular-season WNBA game, Miller's early foul trouble ruined a fast start. Collier's 20 points paced the Lynx, but they struggled to finish after she fouled out late, and the Lynx squandered a 19-point second-half lead in an 83-77 loss vs. the Atlanta Dream at Target Center.

The Lynx (0-2) were outscored 24-10 in the fourth quarter, which included Aari McDonald's three-pointer to give Atlanta an 80-77 lead with 43 seconds left. Collier's team went scoreless after she scored her last basket with 3 minutes, 14 seconds to play. She fouled out with 2:23 remaining.

The Lynx's collapse was similar to their season-opening 77-66 loss to the Chicago Sky on Friday after being outscored 22-3 in the second quarter.

Miller finished with eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in 22 minutes Tuesday.

Her turnaround jumper gave the Lynx a 62-43 lead in the third quarter. But Atlanta (1-1) responded with a 16-2 run in the second half. Minnesota could have easily been staring at an early deficit if not for Collier scoring the first 10 points of the third quarter, including two three-pointers.

The 1-2 punch of Miller and Collier worked smoothly to start the first quarter with both players combining for eight points and four assists in the opening minutes.

The game threatened to turn in Atlanta's favor when Miller and Collier both picked up their second fouls on back-to-back possessions midway through the first quarter.

Miller, a 6-3 former Maryland All-America and No. 2 draft pick, couldn't find her scoring rhythm, going 3-for-8 from the field. Aerial Powers and Tiffany Mitchell both scored 10 points off the bench.

The Lynx had 25 points off the bench but only two in the second half.

After missing the opener with a hamstring injury, sixth-year point guard Lindsay Allen started against Atlanta. Allen, who played nine games as a reserve for the Lynx last season, picked up her first start since playing for the Indiana Fever in 2021. She finished with eight points on 5-for-6 free-throw shooting but she was 1-for-5 from the field.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Last season's WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard was held to eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Former Hopkins and Northwestern standout Nia Coffey started her second straight game for Atlanta. Coffey, a fifth-year forward, finished with three points in 17 minutes.