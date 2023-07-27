The Washington Mystics came to their game against the Lynx at Target Center on Wednesday night a banged-up bunch.

Injuries to Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Ariel Atkins (ankle) had Washington's first-, third- and fifth-highest scorers, respectively, out of the lineup.

And yet it took everything the Lynx had to emerge with a 97-92 victory.

A 10-2 run from late in the third quarter into the fourth put the Lynx up seven. Down eight, the Mystics pulled within a point on Li Meng's three-pointer with 2:38 left.

But the Lynx never gave up the lead. Nikolina Milic hit two free throws with 2:22 left, then scored again moments later, putting the Lynx in control.

Minnesota (11-13) finished its three-game homestand with a 2-1 record. Napheesa Collier scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and three assists. Diamond Miller scored 21 with nine assists and had a basket with 47.5 seconds left that put the Lynx up seven.

Kayla McBride scored 15 points with another three steals. Jessica Shepard, seeing her first action since June because of a non-COVID-1 illness, scored eight. The Lynx shot 50.7% and had a 19-4 edge on points from the free-throw line.

The Mystics, tough to the end, got 24 points from Natasha Cloud, 17 from Brittney Sykes and 12 from Myisha Hines-Allen.

The Mystics (12-11) shot 51.3% overall and made eight of 21 three-pointers.

The Lynx matched a season high with 35 first-quarter points, got double-figure scores from both Collier (12) and Miller (10) and got to the free-throw line 12 times.

And they led by just four, because the Lynx struggled to guard both Sykes (13 in the first quarter) and Cloud (11). Washington shot 56.5% and hit four of seven threes.

And the defense only struggled more in the second quarter, during which Washington scored 29 points and made 12-of-19 shots.

In fact, the Lynx shot 55.3%, had a 14-4 edge from the free-throw line and had their highest-scoring half of the season, but still trailed 60-58 after two quarters. It could have been worse if not for a stellar finish to the second quarter. Cloud's 11-footer put the Mystics up 60-52 with 1:09 left in the half.

But Tiffany Mitchell scored, then Collier hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left.

Then McBride stole Shatori Walker-Kimbrough's bad pass near center court, dribbled in and hit a jumper at the buzzer capping a 6-0 run that made it a two-point game.

Finally, in the third quarter, the Lynx started getting some stops. They held Washington to 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting — forcing four turnovers — in the third quarter.

Still, late in the quarter, the Lynx trailed by a point, before finishing the quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 77-73 entering the fourth.