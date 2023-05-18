The Lynx got their roster before Friday's WNBA opener by waiving veteran Damiris Dantas and rookie Taylor Soule.

The move gives the Lynx a 12-person roster on paper, but an 11-player roster in reality; center Natalie Achonwa is on medical leave and was replaced on the roster by Lindsay Allen, who is on a league minimum contract.

The roster includes rookies Diamond Miller, the second-overall player taken in April's WNBA draft, and Dorka Juhász, who was taken 16th. Others are Rachel Banham, Bridget Carleton, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Nikolina Milić, Tiffany Mitchell, Aerial Powers and Jessica Shepard.

Dantas has played eight years in the league. She averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season, missing time during the year for personal reasons.

A 6-3 post, she was a standout player in Brazil before the Lynx drafted her in the first round (12th overall) in 2012. She was later part of a three-team trade that sent her to Atlanta as the Lynx acquired Sylvia Fowles, but Dantas re-signed in Minnesota as a free agent before the 2019 season.

Soule, who played four seasons at Boston College, then finished at Virginia Tech, was a 5-11 forward who was a third round (28th overall) pick in this year's WNBA draft.

The season opener is Friday night against Chicago at Target Center.