There are two teams — the Aces and Liberty — that seem likely to rise above the other 10 in the 27th season of the WNBA.

Las Vegas (26-10 last season)

The WNBA champion Aces signed Candace Parker to join a group that includes league MVP A'ja Wilson, Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and standouts Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum (20.2 points per game, second in the league). They are seeking to become the first repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002.

2. New York (16-20)

The Liberty became a super team by signing All-Star guards Courtney Vandersloot and Breanna Stewart (league-high 21.8 ppg), then trading for former MVP Jonquel Jones. They join another star, Sabrina Ionescu, to become a favorite to earn New York's first league title — the Liberty has been in the finals four times. Six-10 center Han Xu is a not-so-secret weapon.

3. Washington (22-14)

The Mystics won the title in 2019 and hope to have a healthier Elena Della Donne, a two-time MVP, this season after back problems that forced surgery. Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins were key players on the title team. Coach Eric Thibault takes over for his father, Mike, who remains general manager.

4. Connecticut (25-11)

The Sun got to the WNBA Finals last season, but gave up Jones in a three-way trade. New coach Stephanie White replaces Curt Miller, who took over in L.A., and has a veteran group that includes DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas.

5. Phoenix (15-21)

The Mercury will welcome back center Britney Griner, who spent last season detained in Russia. Skylar Diggins-Smith is on maternity leave and seems unlikely to return. Will 41-year-old Diana Taurasi, in her 19th season, have enough left to lead Phoenix to another postseason berth?

6. Dallas (18-18)

The Wings' best player is guard Arike Ogunbowale, who is healthy after being hampered by an abdominal injury at the end of last season. Dallas hopes for a revival from ex-Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield, WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2020. Natasha Howard is an addition — a defensive standout, she is a three-time league champion, including once with the Lynx.

7. Lynx (14-22)

The retirement of center Sylvia Fowles — who led the league in rebounding and field goal percentage — leaves the Lynx with a new look. Olympian Napheesa Collier, the 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year, is back after missing most of last season on maternity leave, and No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller should add spark.

8. Atlanta (14-22)

The Dream is slowly building around 2022 No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard (the WNBA Rookie of the Year) and rookie guard Haley Jones, who led Stanford to the 2021 NCAA title. Three-on-three Olympic gold medalist Allisha Gray comes over in a trade after six seasons in Dallas.

9. Los Angeles (13-23)

The Sparks nabbed Miller from the Sun and hopes to have the troops to earn a playoff spot. Sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike (both former No. 1 overall picks) are the leaders. Forward Dearica Hamby, acquired from Vegas, is a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year.

10. Seattle (21-14)

The Storm were a semifinal team in 2022, but guard Sue Bird retired after 21 seasons and Stewart went to the Liberty as a free agent. Veteran Jewell Loyd is the only familiar name remaining from a franchise that won titles in 2018 and 2020.

11. Chicago (26-10)

The Sky won the 2021 WNBA title, and fell in the semifinals last season, but lost Vandersloot to New York and Parker to Vegas in free agency. All-Star guard Kahleah Copper, the 2021 Finals MVP, is the only holdover from the championship core.

12. Indiana (5-31)

The Fever hit rock bottom last season, and have the No. 1 overall pick in South Carolina's Aliyah Boston to join last year's second pick, NaLyssa Smith, as inside forces. Kelsey Mitchell (18.4) was one of the league's top scorers.