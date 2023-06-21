7 p.m. vs. Connecticut • BSN, CBSSN

Connecticut update: The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (10-3) are looking to complete their three-game road trip with their third victory in five days. The Sun won on Sunday at Los Angeles 83-74 and won on Tuesday in Seattle 85-79. ... F/G DeWanna Bonner and F Alyssa Thomas paced the Sun past the Storm on Tuesday. Bonner scored 20 points and Thomas contributed a triple-double — 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. Bonner is averaging 17.9 points per game, while Thomas is second in the WNBA in rebounds per game (10.5) and assists per game (8.0). ... F Brionna Jones, the reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, is averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Sun have won the last six meetings with the Lynx. On June 1 at Target Center, Connecticut defeated the Lynx 89-84.

Lynx update: The Lynx (4-8) return home after a three-game road trip, which they started and finished with victories over the Los Angeles Sparks. On Tuesday, Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds to help the Lynx outlast the Sparks 67-61. ... Tiffany Mitchell had five steals on Tuesday — including one with 24 seconds remaining — as the Lynx had a season-high 12 steals. ... The Lynx also defeated the Sparks 77-72 on June 16. The victories over the Sparks bookended a 93-62 loss in Las Vegas on June 18. ... F Aerial Powers (left ankle), who has missed five games, F Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness), who has missed three games, and rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle), who has missed seven games, are out.