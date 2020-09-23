Minnesota Lottery ticket and scratch-off games have set sales records for the third straight year, state lottery officials said Wednesday.

Sales totaled $668.6 million during fiscal year 2020, the 12-month period that ended June 30, officials said. That's 5% higher than the previous high of $636.8 million, set in fiscal year 2019.

Players won $423.6 million in the same time period, the most money awarded in a single year since the lottery began 30 years ago.

Retailers took in $44.8 million in commissions and incentives while the state collected $156 million, both of which were high water marks.

The lottery has generated approximately $3.3 billion since its inception. More than $1.4 billion has gone to restore and protect Minnesota's environment through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, Game and Fish Fund and the Natural Resources Fund.

Another $1.9 billion has helped fund state programs through the general fund, including education, public safety and health and human services, lottery officials said.

"Lottery proceeds help make Minnesota an even better place to live," said Executive Director Adam Prock.

Innovative games that rotate each month combined with creative art have helped boost lottery sales, said Erika Helvick Anderson, the lottery's public affairs director. The lottery offered 48 different games during fiscal 2020.