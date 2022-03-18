Short-term COVID-19 forecasts remain optimistic in Minnesota, but variant concerns and a surprising uptick in pandemic activity in Europe have left infectious disease experts guarded over the state's long-term future.

The coronavirus load in Twin Cities wastewater declined 8% since last week and dropped to the lowest level since last summer, the Metropolitan Council reported on Friday.

Sewage sampling has become a key barometer, because it has shown over time to anticipate changes in viral activity a week or two before it produces rising COVID-19 cases. The latest levels match with other encouraging signs in Minnesota, where the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing fell to 3% in the week ending March 10. That's below the state's 5% caution threshold indicating substantial viral spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota also have declined from a peak of 1,629 on Jan. 14 to 284 on Thursday. The state on Friday reported 9 COVID-19 deaths and 538 more infections, but seven-day trends on both have steadily declined for two months. In all, Minnesota has reported 12,321 COVID-19 deaths, including the first one that occurred two years ago to the day on Saturday.

Now is the "safest time in many, many months" for friends and families to gather with little fear of COVID-19, said Dr. Dimitri Drekonja, an infectious disease expert with the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. "If you have at all any risk tolerance, now would be the time because you can't predict the future. I think everybody expects that we will have future waves. Whether they are bumps, wavelets or big waves is open for debate."

The most optimistic forecast is that immunity levels from COVID-19 vaccine and recent infections suppress the spread of the virus to the point that it stops being a pandemic and becomes a more manageable endemic.

An uptick in Europe despite high vaccination rates has raised concerns, though, and health officials aren't sure if it is happening because of waning immunity or new coronavirus variants such as the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Understanding of the depth and duration of COVID-19 immunity is too limited to make confident projections, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. "We don't know if waning immunity is responsible for what's happening right now in Europe. We don't know what the next variant could be. I'm getting so much pushback from folks saying, 'we can let everything go right now, it's all done.' It could be. Wouldn't that be something? But we could be back in the soup again."

While viral material in Twin Cities wastewater is declining, sampling found an increase in the proportion involving BA.2 from 17% last week to 42% this week. Nationally, 60% of 485 wastewater monitoring sites are reporting declines in overall coronavirus viral loads and lower COVID-19 risks.