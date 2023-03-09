The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's search for the new head of the 1,200-acre gardens and research center has come to an end.

Andrew Gapinski, director of horticulture at Harvard University, will take the reins starting May 1.

He replaces Peter Moe, who is retiring after serving 50 years at the arboretum. He has director since 2016.

Gapinski's experience leading staff and research teams as well as overseeing Harvard's Arnold Arboretum's programs and collections — plus administrative roles at the Arboretum at Penn State and the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Ill. — were factors in the decision.

"Andrew's distinct combination of leadership experience, numerous and diverse accomplishments and clear passion for our beloved Arb made him the ideal choice for this critical role," Brian Buhr, dean of the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS), said in a news release.