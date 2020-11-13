Iowa is bringing Floyd of Rosedale to TCF Bank Stadium for tonight's game. The Gophers are hoping to keep it here.
Here's our preview of the Minnesota-Iowa game, featuring college football writer Megan Ryan and the Star Tribune's Michael Rand.
More preview information about tonight's game is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers men's and women's hoops expect to allow 'few to no fans' at home this season
The Gophers men's and women's basketball home games will be attended by few to no fans for the 2020-21 season during the pandemic. The U is encouraging fans to purchase cardboard cutouts for Williams Arena.
Twins
Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey in 2019.
Golf
The Latest: Langer bids to be oldest to make the Masters cut
The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):
Celebrities
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Loons
The Latest: Liverpool striker Salah tests positive for virus
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus.The announcement was…