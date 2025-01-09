Minnesota ERs stressed by ‘quad-demic’ of COVID, flu, RSV, novovirus

The combined impact of COVID and seasonal respiratory diseases is somewhat new, because the coronavirus that caused COVID was so dominant during the pandemic that it suppressed influenza activity in the winters of 2020 and 2021, said Stephanie Meyer, a senior epidemiologist in the emerging disease section of the Minnesota Department of Health. Prior to the pandemic, influenza season almost always accelerated after the holidays, when families gathered and relatives exposed one another to germs that they then took back with them to their homes and workplaces.