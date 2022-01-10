COVID-19 hospitalizations requiring intensive care declined from 374 on Dec. 16 to 255 on Friday in Minnesota, temporarily easing pressure on hospitals as they brace for the omicron wave of the pandemic.

The fast-spreading omicron variant has produced an uptick in coronavirus infections in Minnesota, which on Monday reported another 10,810 infections and 44 COVID-19 deaths. The state on Monday also reported the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing had reached a pandemic record of 16.6% in the seven-day period ending Dec. 31, indicating substantial viral spread across Minnesota.

State health leaders are hopeful that omicron will continue to produce a lower rate of severe COVID-19 cases despite its rapid spread. Immunity from previous infection in the recent delta coronavirus wave and from COVID-19 vaccination should increase protection in Minnesota as well.

More than 70% of eligible Minnesotans 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly half have received booster doses. Minnesota has the nation's highest rate, at 77%, of fully vaccinated seniors who have received boosters.

More than 85% of Minnesota's 10,810 COVID-19 deaths were seniors, but the proportion involving younger adults increased in the last half of 2021. Monday's report included the death of a St. Louis County resident age 30-34.

The decline in ICU patients with COVID-19 is an optimistic sign even though total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota have increased so far in 2022 from 1,314 on Jan. 1 to 1,435 on Friday. The proportion of total COVID-19 hospitalizations involving intensive care has declined to 18%, the lowest rate since last March.

The lingering question is whether a faster-spreading omicron variant will still end up causing an increase in hospitalizations even if it causes a lower rate of severe illness.

St. Cloud-based CentraCare was among the health systems taking precautions this week, restricting visitors only to assist with childbirth or to see patients in medically complex or end-of-life situations. The health system also toughened its mask-wearing policy, requiring visitors 2 and older wear medical-grade masks based on evidence that cloth masks aren't as effective at preventing infection with the omicron variant.

"We urge the public to help us during this outbreak by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and boosted, and avoiding large crowds or gatherings until transmission decreases in our region," said Dr. George Morris, who is leading CentraCare's COVID-19 response.