Grants totaling $50 million were announced Wednesday to help hospitals and other health care providers prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now caused 1,154 lab-confirmed illnesses and 39 deaths in the state.

The awards by the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday come as Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce an extension to the current stay-at-home order to continue to delay or reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Grants include roughly $20 million to the major health systems in the Twin Cities, and to rural hospitals, as well as awards to long-term care facilities and clinics across the state.

“Providers can start using these funds as quickly as possible to prepare for delivering care to COVID-19 patients and be ready for the many challenges this pandemic places on Minnesota’s health care system,” said Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner.

The 350 awards were selected out of 1,600 requests seeking $300 million. Lawmakers had authorized $200 million in grant awards for COVID-19 response efforts. The remaining $150 million will be issued in subsequent awards.

The announcement came as the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard was updated Wednesday morning with news of 85 more confirmed cases and five deaths from COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December. While as many as 80% of infections cause only mild symptoms, some patients suffer severe respiratory problems and need hospital intensive care and the use of ventilators to breathe.

Walz is scheduled in a 2 p.m. address today to unveil a new “Minnesota way” of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic — a strategy that keeps what worked during the current two-week, stay-at-home order, but puts the state on track to remove some of the restrictions that contributed to job loss and economic pain.

“We have a chance, if we get this right, to avoid the worst of the things that you’ve seen happen in certain places,” said Walz, referencing outbreaks that overwhelmed hospitals in New York City and Italy.

A surge of COVID-19 cases is still expected in Minnesota, which received a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump on Tuesday that unlocks federal funds for emergency protection and recovery from the pandemic. But the governor said there is evidence that the current social distancing strategies have not only delayed the upcoming surge, but diminished it.

Minnesota expected to see exponential growth in infections at this stage of the pandemic and a doubling of cases every couple of days, but that is happening only every eight days, Malcolm said.

Walz issued the stay-at-home order, which ends Friday, based on modeling by the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health that was pessimistic in certain assumptions. The governor praised that modeling for predicting that the current social distancing would make a difference, but the reality of the outbreak has played out differently in Minnesota in some key ways.

The modeling assumed an average length of stay of 23 days in intensive care for patients with severe COVID-19 illnesses. The governor said the actual length of stay has been shorter and the death rate has been lower.

On the other hand, the corona­virus has proved more infectious than predicted, Walz said. The modeling was based on one infected Minnesotan spreading the coronavirus to 2.5 others.

The nightmare scenario for Minnesota would be a surge of COVID-19 cases that exceeds the capacity of hospitals in the state when it comes to the number of hospital intensive care beds and ventilators. When patients need ventilators but the machines aren’t available, death risks increase 1.5 to 16.5 times depending on the patient’s age, according to the data modeling.

Walz and Malcolm cautioned that such dire scenarios remain possible, even though the estimated peak of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has been pushed back into May or early June. The state leaders said they worried about complacency — especially with the Easter weekend coming and the temptation for large groups of families to gather and to potentially spread the corona­virus.

“We don’t want the large gatherings,” Walz said.

Halting this outbreak has been tougher than anticipated, because health officials underestimated the ability of people to spread the virus before showing symptoms. Walz said he now supports the wearing of bandannas or homemade masks in public to avoid infecting others, and he said he wore one this week when he took his dog to a park.

Mayo Clinic started conducting serological testing this week to find antibodies in people’s bloodstreams and verify that they have recovered from coronavirus infections. Such tests will be in limited supply for now, though, even with the University of Minnesota adding them soon as well.

Walz said he is still troubled by the lack of upfront molecular testing to diagnose when people first get sick, which he said has left the state “blind” to the course of the outbreak.

The state public health lab is now primarily testing nasal swab samples from long-term care facilities, because of the number of residents at risk of complications from infection. The state has guidelines on prioritizing testing of others but is leaving that to private labs, including Mayo and labs at the U and HCMC that started testing last week.

Other tools have emerged to track the outbreak, though.

The U’s Carlson School of Management on Tuesday unveiled one of the first nationwide trackers of hospital bed usage for COVID-19, with the goal of helping states to share information and support one another when cases surge.

Mayo’s Nference app identifies surges in COVID-19 in communities by dividing the number of positive test results by the total number of tests performed in those communities.

The health system originally used the app to decide where to commit its medical resources throughout southeastern Minnesota in response to the pandemic, but now it is working with the health department to identify and quickly respond to hot spots statewide.

“We’re starting to get a better picture of the true rate of infection within various counties in Minnesota,” said Dr. Andrew Badley, chair of Mayo’s COVID-19 research task force.