Minnesota History Center is kicking off a new initiative Monday. "Black History, Black Voices," aimed at deepening the understanding of contributions by Black Americans, begins this week with a series of discussions moderated by University of St. Thomas professor Yohuru Williams.

The first program, "Acting on Dr. King's Call," will be livestreamed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Taking inspiration from a statement by Martin Luther King Jr. — "There are some things in our society, some things in our world, to which we should never be adjusted." — Williams explores how Black Minnesotans today refuse to normalize injustice.

Tuesday's program will look at the leadership role played by historically Black colleges (HBCU), exploring how they are critical to the health of Black communities. The panel includes HBCU graduates Justin Tanner, who worked for the Obama administration; Mercedes Henderson Clark, chief operating oifficer for D.E.L.O.R.E.S. Works Inc.; and Keisha Murray, finance professional at General Mills.

Then on Thursday, Sondra Samuels, president of Northside Achievement Zone, and Gaye Adams Massey, CEO of the YWCA in St. Paul, will discuss how Black leaders do the work and encourage others to keep fighting for equality.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota History Center said that February's programming is in the works.

The programs are free and will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Details at mnhs.org/blackhistory-blackvoices.

Alicia Eler • 612-673-4437

@AliciaEler