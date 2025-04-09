Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday, April 8

BADMINTON
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 5, Washburn 2
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 5, Washington 2
• Harding 4, Johnson 3
• Humboldt 6, Central 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 7, Burnsville 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• Edina 7, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
• Math & Science 6, Community of Peace 1
• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, Burnsville 3
MCAA
• Legacy Christian 4, Heritage Christian 0
• West Lutheran 3, North Lakes 2
• Spectrum 17, Mayer Lutheran 5
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 11, Hastings 0
• Mahtomedi 16, North St. Paul 4
• Simley 10, South St. Paul 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 7, North Branch 0
• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Princeton 1
• St. Francis 3, Becker 1
• Zimmerman 6, Chisago Lakes 4
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 14, Elk River 5
• Centennial 12, Coon Rapids 1
• Maple Grove 6, Spring Lake Park 0
• Rogers 4, Osseo 0
• Totino-Grace 3, Armstrong 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Burnsville 7, Rosemount 3
• Farmington 2, Lakeville North 1
TRI-METRO
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, DeLaSalle 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4, Litchfield 1
• Norwood Young America 2-1, New London-Spicer 0-2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 11, Eden Valley-Watkins 5
• Belle Plaine 7, Waseca 1
• Blake 4, St. Croix Prep 1
• Bloomington Kennedy 10, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Buffalo 4, Waconia 3
• Cooper 10, St. Paul Como Park 1
• Dassel-Cokato 13, Kimball 6
• East Ridge 10, Eastview 8
• Liberty Classical 26, St. Paul Harding 2
• Mankato East 8, Northfield 7
• New Ulm 6, Mound Westonka 3
• River Falls (Wis.) 11, Tartan 1
• Rochester Mayo 11, Red Wing 1
• Rockford 11, Royalton 2
• Sleepy Eye 6-7, Lester Prairie 0-9
• Woodbury 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0
MINNESOTA
• Adrian/Ellsworth 8, MACCRAY 6
• Aitkin 15, Rush City 7
• Caledonia 9, Rushford-Peterson 4
• Cannon Falls 15, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3
• Cherry 14, Moose Lake/Willow River 4
• Cleveland 12, Martin Co. West 1
• Edgerton/SW Minn. Chr. 15, Lakeview 5
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 13, Renville County West 3
• Hayfield 4, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1
• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 2
• Houston 13, Schaeffer Academy 0
• Jackson County Central 10, Blue Earth Area 0
• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lewiston-Altura 0
• Little Falls 19, Detroit Lakes 0
• Lyle/Pacelli 12, GMLOK 0
• Mankato Loyola 5, NRHEG 1
• Mankato West 6, Faribault 0
• Maple River 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0
• Marshall 12, Worthington 2
• Milaca 4, Albany 2
• Mille Lacs 5, Braham 0
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 9, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3
• New York Mills 15, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 5
• Northern Freeze 16, Fertile-Beltrami 3
• Owatonna 15, Austin 9
• Pine Island 8, Stewartville 4
• Randolph 15, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
• Red Lake County 7, Warroad 0
• Rochester John Marshall 3, Winona 2
• Rock Ridge 12, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 3, Yellow Medicine East 2
• Sacred Heart 11, Win-E-Mac 0
• Sartell 10, Duluth East 0
• Sibley East 21, St. Clair 2
• Southland 10, Spring Grove 5
• Springfield 16-10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 2-7
• St. Charles 13, Triton 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Pequot Lakes 1
• St. Peter 11, Tri-City United 5
• United South Central 9, Medford 4
• Upsala/Swanville 14, Breckenridge 4
• Winona Cotter 12, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 2
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Chatfield 7
WRIGHT COUNTY
At Timber Creek G.C.
• SW Christian 180, Mound Westonka 209. Medalist (par 36): Lily Lundgren, SW Christian, 41.
METRO EAST
• Hastings 15, Mahtomedi 1
• Hill-Murray 6, South St. Paul 2
• North St. Paul 6, Simley 0
• Tartan 14, Two Rivers 12
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 15, North Branch 1
• Cambridge-Isanti 3, Princeton 1
• Chisago Lakes 12, Zimmerman 8
• St. Francis 5, Becker 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 8, Elk River 5
• Armstrong 9, Totino-Grace 0
• Centennial 20, Coon Rapids 0
• Champlin Park 7, Blaine 3
• Maple Grove 6, Spring Lake Park 0
• Rogers 4, Osseo 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 10, Burnsville 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake 4, Stillwater 1
TRI-METRO
• Bloom. Kennedy 8, Richfield 3
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Howard Lake-W-W 5, Litchfield 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine 15, Waseca 0
• Bloomington Jefferson 11, Le Sueur-Henderson 1
• Cooper 10, Mpls. Roosevelt 7
• Delano 10, DeLaSalle 1
• Holy Angels 12, Mpls. Washburn 2
• Holy Family 13, PACT 3
• Hopkins 5, St. Louis Park 1
• Mankato East 11, Northfield 1
• Monticello 8, Buffalo 4
• Orono 13, Minnehaha Academy 3
• Roch. Mayo 12, Red Wing 6
• Sleepy Eye 9-9, Lester Prairie 0-3
• St. Agnes 9, SW Christian 1
• Visitation 6, Benilde-St. Marg. 5
MINNESOTA
• Aitkin 2, Rush City 1
• Caledonia 15, Rushford-Peterson 0
• Cannon Falls 3, Goodhue 0
• Chatfield 2, Stewartville 1
• Cleveland 7, Madelia 3
• Fairmont 27, Blue Earth Area 2
• GMLOK 18, Lyle/Pacelli 0
• Houston 17, Schaeffer Academy 0
• Jackson County Central 9-19, Windom 0-5
• La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 0
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3, Pipestone 2
• Mankato East 11, Northfield 1
• Mankato West 23, Faribault 0
• Maple Lake 5, Royalton 4
• Menahga 6-8, Pillager 1-2
• Moorhead 11, Breckenridge 1
• Moose Lake/Willow River 14, Hibbing 3
• Murray County Central 8, Adrian/Ellsworth 6
• NRHEG 3, Triton 2
• Paynesville 6, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
• Pine Island 10, Hayfield 1
• Randolph 14, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
• Rochester Century 12, Albert Lea 2
• Rock Ridge 29, Duluth Marshall 0
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2, Lakeview 1
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 11, RRC/WWG 5
• Southland 13, Spring Grove 1
• Springfield 12-6, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 9-10
• St. Clair/Loyola 21, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5
• St. James 6-1, Luverne 0-11
• St. Peter 12, Tri-City United 4
• Superior (Wis.) 18, Grand Rapids 2
• Swanville 10, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
• Thief River Falls 16, Warroad 0
• United South Central 9, Medford 0
• Wabasso 7-12, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2-2
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 17, Minn. Valley Lutheran 4
• Winona 15, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Winona Cotter 11, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0
• Worthington 12, Marshall 8
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7, Rochester Lourdes 6
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi 6, Hill-Murray 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 7, St. Francis 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Holy Angels 4, Roseville 3
• Spring Lake Park 4, St. Anthony 3
• Wayzata 6, St. Paul Academy 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Jordan 157, Holy Family 74, SW Christian 63, Norwood Young America 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 35• Rockford 139, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 81, Delano 71.5, Mound Westonka 42.5, Watertown-Mayer 24
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Litchfield 85.83, Annandale 67.5, New London-Spicer 60.67, St. John’s Prep 54
PRIOR LAKE INVITE
• Blaine 207, Shakopee 134, Prior Lake 76, Lakeville North 74, Woodbury 57
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Jordan 132, SW Christian 68, Holy Family 56, Norwood Young America 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42• Rockford 131, Delano 81, Mound Westonka 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 52, Watertown-Mayer 32
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Litchfield 85, Annandale 76, New London-Spicer 74, St. John’s Prep 26
LAKE
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
• Wayzata def. Edina, 27-25, 20-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers def. Andover, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding def. Johnson, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-9
• Washington def. Como Park, 25-23, 23-25, 11-25, 25-23, 17-15
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17
• Brooklyn Center def. Richfield, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Prior Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21
• Chaska/Chanhassen def. Lakeville North, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 25-10
• Eastview def. North St. Paul, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24
• Farmington def. Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia, 25-20, 27-25, 25-22
• Park of C.G. def. Lakeville South, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13
• Prairie Seeds def. ISM/Chesterton, 26-24, 25-17, 25-15
• Rosemount def. New Prague, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11
MINNESOTA
• Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22
