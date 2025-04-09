The Latest

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday, April 8

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 5:17AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BADMINTON

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 5, Washburn 2

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 5, Washington 2

• Harding 4, Johnson 3

• Humboldt 6, Central 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Edina 7, Burnsville 0

• Edina 7, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

• Math & Science 6, Community of Peace 1

• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, Burnsville 3

BASEBALL

MCAA

• Legacy Christian 4, Heritage Christian 0

• West Lutheran 3, North Lakes 2

• Spectrum 17, Mayer Lutheran 5

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 11, Hastings 0

• Mahtomedi 16, North St. Paul 4

• Simley 10, South St. Paul 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake 7, North Branch 0

• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Princeton 1

• St. Francis 3, Becker 1

• Zimmerman 6, Chisago Lakes 4

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 14, Elk River 5

• Centennial 12, Coon Rapids 1

• Maple Grove 6, Spring Lake Park 0

• Rogers 4, Osseo 0

• Totino-Grace 3, Armstrong 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Burnsville 7, Rosemount 3

• Farmington 2, Lakeville North 1

TRI-METRO

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, DeLaSalle 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4, Litchfield 1

• Norwood Young America 2-1, New London-Spicer 0-2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 11, Eden Valley-Watkins 5

• Belle Plaine 7, Waseca 1

• Blake 4, St. Croix Prep 1

• Bloomington Kennedy 10, St. Paul Johnson 0

• Buffalo 4, Waconia 3

• Cooper 10, St. Paul Como Park 1

• Dassel-Cokato 13, Kimball 6

• East Ridge 10, Eastview 8

• Liberty Classical 26, St. Paul Harding 2

• Mankato East 8, Northfield 7

• New Ulm 6, Mound Westonka 3

• River Falls (Wis.) 11, Tartan 1

• Rochester Mayo 11, Red Wing 1

• Rockford 11, Royalton 2

• Sleepy Eye 6-7, Lester Prairie 0-9

• Woodbury 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0

MINNESOTA

• Adrian/Ellsworth 8, MACCRAY 6

• Aitkin 15, Rush City 7

• Caledonia 9, Rushford-Peterson 4

• Cannon Falls 15, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3

• Cherry 14, Moose Lake/Willow River 4

• Cleveland 12, Martin Co. West 1

• Edgerton/SW Minn. Chr. 15, Lakeview 5

• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 13, Renville County West 3

• Hayfield 4, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1

• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 2

• Houston 13, Schaeffer Academy 0

• Jackson County Central 10, Blue Earth Area 0

• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lewiston-Altura 0

• Little Falls 19, Detroit Lakes 0

• Lyle/Pacelli 12, GMLOK 0

• Mankato Loyola 5, NRHEG 1

• Mankato West 6, Faribault 0

• Maple River 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0

• Marshall 12, Worthington 2

• Milaca 4, Albany 2

• Mille Lacs 5, Braham 0

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 9, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3

• New York Mills 15, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 5

• Northern Freeze 16, Fertile-Beltrami 3

• Owatonna 15, Austin 9

• Pine Island 8, Stewartville 4

• Randolph 15, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

• Red Lake County 7, Warroad 0

• Rochester John Marshall 3, Winona 2

• Rock Ridge 12, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 3, Yellow Medicine East 2

• Sacred Heart 11, Win-E-Mac 0

• Sartell 10, Duluth East 0

• Sibley East 21, St. Clair 2

• Southland 10, Spring Grove 5

• Springfield 16-10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 2-7

• St. Charles 13, Triton 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Pequot Lakes 1

• St. Peter 11, Tri-City United 5

• United South Central 9, Medford 4

• Upsala/Swanville 14, Breckenridge 4

• Winona Cotter 12, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 2

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Chatfield 7

GOLF • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

At Timber Creek G.C.

• SW Christian 180, Mound Westonka 209. Medalist (par 36): Lily Lundgren, SW Christian, 41.

SOFTBALL

METRO EAST

• Hastings 15, Mahtomedi 1

• Hill-Murray 6, South St. Paul 2

• North St. Paul 6, Simley 0

• Tartan 14, Two Rivers 12

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake 15, North Branch 1

• Cambridge-Isanti 3, Princeton 1

• Chisago Lakes 12, Zimmerman 8

• St. Francis 5, Becker 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 8, Elk River 5

• Armstrong 9, Totino-Grace 0

• Centennial 20, Coon Rapids 0

• Champlin Park 7, Blaine 3

• Maple Grove 6, Spring Lake Park 0

• Rogers 4, Osseo 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Rosemount 10, Burnsville 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake 4, Stillwater 1

TRI-METRO

• Bloom. Kennedy 8, Richfield 3

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Howard Lake-W-W 5, Litchfield 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine 15, Waseca 0

• Bloomington Jefferson 11, Le Sueur-Henderson 1

• Cooper 10, Mpls. Roosevelt 7

• Delano 10, DeLaSalle 1

• Holy Angels 12, Mpls. Washburn 2

• Holy Family 13, PACT 3

• Hopkins 5, St. Louis Park 1

• Mankato East 11, Northfield 1

• Monticello 8, Buffalo 4

• Orono 13, Minnehaha Academy 3

• Roch. Mayo 12, Red Wing 6

• Sleepy Eye 9-9, Lester Prairie 0-3

• St. Agnes 9, SW Christian 1

• Visitation 6, Benilde-St. Marg. 5

MINNESOTA

• Aitkin 2, Rush City 1

• Caledonia 15, Rushford-Peterson 0

• Cannon Falls 3, Goodhue 0

• Chatfield 2, Stewartville 1

• Cleveland 7, Madelia 3

• Fairmont 27, Blue Earth Area 2

• GMLOK 18, Lyle/Pacelli 0

• Houston 17, Schaeffer Academy 0

• Jackson County Central 9-19, Windom 0-5

• La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 0

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3, Pipestone 2

• Mankato East 11, Northfield 1

• Mankato West 23, Faribault 0

• Maple Lake 5, Royalton 4

• Menahga 6-8, Pillager 1-2

• Moorhead 11, Breckenridge 1

• Moose Lake/Willow River 14, Hibbing 3

• Murray County Central 8, Adrian/Ellsworth 6

• NRHEG 3, Triton 2

• Paynesville 6, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0

• Pine Island 10, Hayfield 1

• Randolph 14, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

• Rochester Century 12, Albert Lea 2

• Rock Ridge 29, Duluth Marshall 0

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2, Lakeview 1

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 11, RRC/WWG 5

• Southland 13, Spring Grove 1

• Springfield 12-6, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 9-10

• St. Clair/Loyola 21, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5

• St. James 6-1, Luverne 0-11

• St. Peter 12, Tri-City United 4

• Superior (Wis.) 18, Grand Rapids 2

• Swanville 10, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

• Thief River Falls 16, Warroad 0

• United South Central 9, Medford 0

• Wabasso 7-12, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2-2

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 17, Minn. Valley Lutheran 4

• Winona 15, Rochester John Marshall 0

• Winona Cotter 11, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0

• Worthington 12, Marshall 8

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7, Rochester Lourdes 6

TENNIS • BOYS

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 6, Hill-Murray 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 7, St. Francis 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Holy Angels 4, Roseville 3

• Spring Lake Park 4, St. Anthony 3

• Wayzata 6, St. Paul Academy 1

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Jordan 157, Holy Family 74, SW Christian 63, Norwood Young America 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 35• Rockford 139, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 81, Delano 71.5, Mound Westonka 42.5, Watertown-Mayer 24

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Litchfield 85.83, Annandale 67.5, New London-Spicer 60.67, St. John’s Prep 54

PRIOR LAKE INVITE

• Blaine 207, Shakopee 134, Prior Lake 76, Lakeville North 74, Woodbury 57

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Jordan 132, SW Christian 68, Holy Family 56, Norwood Young America 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42• Rockford 131, Delano 81, Mound Westonka 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 52, Watertown-Mayer 32

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Litchfield 85, Annandale 76, New London-Spicer 74, St. John’s Prep 26

VOLLEYBALL • BOYS

LAKE

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

• Wayzata def. Edina, 27-25, 20-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers def. Andover, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding def. Johnson, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-9

• Washington def. Como Park, 25-23, 23-25, 11-25, 25-23, 17-15

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17

• Brooklyn Center def. Richfield, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Prior Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21

• Chaska/Chanhassen def. Lakeville North, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 25-10

• Eastview def. North St. Paul, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24

• Farmington def. Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia, 25-20, 27-25, 25-22

• Park of C.G. def. Lakeville South, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13

• Prairie Seeds def. ISM/Chesterton, 26-24, 25-17, 25-15

• Rosemount def. New Prague, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11

MINNESOTA

• Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22

