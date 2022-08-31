The high school football season opens Thursday — and five games are on the webstream schedule to kick off coverage by the Neighborhood Sports Network, which was formerly called PrepSpotlightTV.

Thursday's schedule includes Eden Prairie vs. East Ridge, Lakeville North vs. Eastview, Holy Angels vs. Hill-Murray and Armstrong vs. Waconia. Kickoffs are set for 7 p.m. Some of the players on the Star Tribune's preseason Dream Team will be featured in the Week 1 match-ups, including Waconia two-way standout Max McEnelly, Hill-Murray running back Sawyer Seidl, Eden Prairie defensive back Devin Jordan and Lakeville North defensive lineman Antonio Menard.

NSPN also webstreams other sports. The daily schedule is available on its website, including a link in our TV/radio sports listings. Subscription rates are $6.99 per month of $24.99 for the year.