Year: 1986

"I felt we really put a ballgame together for the first time tonight." — Apple Valley coach Paul Miller about his team's 35-6 victory over Osseo in the Class AA final

Apple Valley made success sudden in 1986.

The Eagles scored 21 first-quarter points and cruised to their first state championship with a 35-6 victory over Osseo in the Class AA final. The Eagles lost to Osseo 14-6 during the regular season.

"I thought it would be a lot closer," Apple Valley coach Paul Miller said. "We played much better against them than we did the first time."

Apple Valley blocked a punt on Osseo's opening possession for a touchdown. Pat Kaupa blocked Kevin Lanzendorf's punt after he bobbled a low snap. Defensive end Jason Skapyak led three Eagles who converged on the loose ball in the end zone.

"I was sitting on the bench and everyone started cheering," Eagles all-state lineman Gary Isakson said. "It was like boom — and the offense wasn't on the field yet. It really helped us."

When the offense did take the field, running back Chris San Agustin broke loose for a 60-yard scoring run and quarterback John Tetrault followed it with a 66-yard scamper for a touchdown.

"We never really counted Osseo out," Tetrault said. "They could score at any time. ... But our defense shut them down."

Three other teams also went on to win their first state championships — Cambridge (Class A), Watertown-Mayer (Class B) and Minneota (Class C). For Watertown-Mayer it remains the lone title in program history; it was the first of seven crowns for Minneota.

In Class A, Jeremy Wicht ran for 153 yards on 27 carries, caused a fumble that set up a field goal and caught a touchdown pass as Cambridge shut out Stewartville 24-0. The Bluejackets intercepted five Stewartville passes

"He's been getting a little better each week," Cambridge coach George Larson said of Wicht. "This was Jeremy's day."

In Class B, because Watertown-Mayer's offense was one of the state's best, the Royals defense had a hard time gaining publicity. The defense, led by Joel Clark, Pete Kelzenberg and Pat Daggett, made itself known by shutting down Granite Falls 29-6. The Royals recovered two fumbles, intercepted two passes and made two goal-line stands in the second half.

"Our defense is our offense because we shut them down early," said Daggett, who made five tackles, broke up three passes and had a team-leading 93 yards rushing. "I was pretty confident our defense could shut them down."

Clark and Kelzenberg, both senior linemen, combined for 21 tackles. Daggett was the nose guard.

"Our defense has been our strong point," Watertown-Mayer coach Dennis Baldus said.

In Class C, Chris Meidt completed 25 of 35 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns, two to Bob DeSutter, as Minneota crushed Sherburn-Dunnell 52-19. DeSutter, who had touchdown catches of 9 and 29 yards, finished with seven receptions for 81 yards.

"It seems like that's the way we were all season," Meidt said. "We'll be in a close game, and then boom, boom, boom, we'll start to score."

State championship games

Class AA: Apple Valley 35, Osseo 6

Class A: Cambridge 24, Stewartville 0

Class B: Watertown-Mayer 29, Granite Falls 6

Class C: Minneota 52, Sherburn-Dunnell 19

Nine-Man: Argyle 32, Silver Lake 7