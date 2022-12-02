Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Barnesville, your Trojans are next year's champion no more.

A 35-20 victory Friday afternoon in the Class 2A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium puts Barnesville, finally, in the pantheon of state championship programs.

The Trojans had placed second in three previous championship game appearances: 1978, 2010 and 2018.

Quarterback Zachary Bredman and tight end Tate Inniger connected for three touchdowns, one shy of the Prep Bowl record, as the Trojans subdued defending champion Chatfield. The 6-3, 265-pound Inniger added a touchdown rushing.

Meanwhile, Chatfield quarterback Sam Backer was held in check. Backer, the state's second-leading career rusher, ran for a pair of scores and 182 yards but could not manage the sort of yardage that would have challenged for the state record. He entered the game 318 yards from tying the state record set by McLeod West's Tyler Evans (7,503 from 1999-2001).

Backer also threw four interceptions.

Barnesville led 23-14 at halftime after the teams erupted for a combined 30 second-quarter points.

Chatfield defeated the Trojans in the state tournament semifinals last season.