Minnesota announced 664 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 14 newly reported deaths caused by the highly contaigous viral respiratory illness.

The deaths announced Sunday brought the state’s death total to 1,040 — as many Minnesota restaurants and salons prepare to reopen with restrictions starting June 1. Restaurants can open for outdoor service to 50 patrons at a time. Salons may only operate at 25% capacity.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases as of Sunday — 24,850 — doesn’t appear to be growing as fast as it was several weeks ago, data from the state show.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s worried that ongoing civil unrest in Minnesota stemming from the videotaped death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day would create an environment for COVID-19 to spread quickly.

“I am deeply concerned about a super-spreader type of incident … after this,” Walz said in a press conference Saturday night, after he was asked by a reporter whether the Twin Cities had adequate jail space to safely hold people arrested in the crackdown after the 8 p.m. curfew.

If such a spike were taking place, it would not yet be visible in the statistics, experts say. It takes about five days after transmission to develop symptoms of COVID-19, often starting with fevers, coughs and trouble breathing. In some people it can take up to 11 days, and others never show symptoms, even though they can still spread the virus.

“We are going to see a spike in COVID-19. It’s inevitable,” Walz said Saturday.

As of Sunday there were 257 people with COVID-19 being treated in intensive-care beds in Minnesota, and another 298 who were in regular hospital beds.