Faced with an alarming resurgence of the coronavirus in senior living facilities, state health officials are recommending strict new guidelines around when and how these facilities should open their doors to outside visitors.

The Minnesota Department of Health released detailed guidance Monday that sets forth a multistep framework for the reopening of Minnesota’s long-term care facilities to family members and outside caregivers. For the first time, state regulators are recommending that facilities consider COVID-19 infection rates in the community, among other factors, before any further relaxing of their visitation policies.

The guidelines mark a significant shift by state regulators toward a more cautious posture in allowing visitors to long-term care facilities, which have seen a surge of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks. They are recommending that facilities meet minimum safety standards and consider community infection rates, similar to the decentralized approach that was developed for schools. At the same time, state health regulators stopped short of pulling back on recent efforts to reopen facilities to visitors, citing concerns about the harmful effects of prolonged isolation and loneliness.

“Residents have been isolated for months, and that presents significant risks for their emotional and social well-being,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a written statement. “This guidance helps facilities keep their COVID-19 guard up while taking cautious steps toward ensuring residents have more social connections and interaction.”

The state began to relax the lockdown restrictions in mid-June by allowing people to visit outside the homes, provided they wear masks and maintain social distancing. Then, last month, many long-term facilities began allowing indoor visits by designated family members and outside caregivers.

Those visitation policies remain in effect. But long-term care facilities that seek to relax their visitation rules any further should demonstrate success in preventing and controlling COVID-19 infections. For instance, the state Health Department is recommending against further reopening at facilities that have had at least one case of COVID-19 within the past 28 days, among residents, staff or a visiting service provider. Facilities should also consider staffing levels, testing capacity and access to personal protective equipment before relaxing visitation rules, under the new guidance, which goes into effect on Aug. 29.

The respiratory illness is known to be especially lethal to older adults and those living in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, where people live in close quarters and workers move from room to room. Efforts to contain the spread of the virus have been made more difficult because many of the people infected do not show symptoms, such as coughing and a fever, researchers have found. So far, 75% of the state’s 1,660 coronavirus-related deaths have been residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

Since early July, the weekly number of new infections among residents has nearly tripled, with 172 new cases last week. That increase has coincided with an increasing number of infections among employees in long-term care facilities. Over the past four weeks, 580 employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus, along with 438 residents.

