The tail end of the latest national pandemic wave continued to worsen in Minnesota, where more than 1,000 people with COVID-19 filled inpatient hospital beds and the new infection rate remained seventh worst among states.

Health officials on Monday urged more people to seek new or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine when eligible to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While breakthrough infections continued to increase among fully vaccinated Minnesotans, health officials said the vaccine remains highly effective at preventing the worst outcomes.

"[That] is the ultimate goal — prevent severe disease and death," state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said.

Minnesota over the past week identified another 7,019 breakthrough infections — roughly 36% of all infections reported in the same seven-day time period. The total of 45,827 breakthrough infections has occurred in 1.4% of the nearly 3.2 million Minnesotans who have been fully vaccinated — which means it has been two weeks since they completed their initial one- or two-dose series.

The breakthrough totals include 2,718 people admitted to hospital beds — though some were admitted for other reasons and had their infections found through routine screenings — and 234 COVID-19 deaths. The data came the same day as relatives reported the COVID-related death of retired Gen. Colin Powell, 84, who had been fully vaccinated. Powell had been treated for a form of blood cancer in recent years.

State health officials have found the most severe breakthrough infections occur in the elderly or people with immunocompromising health conditions. Hospitals also have found lower rates of intensive care and ventilator usage in breakthrough cases when compared with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

The state's most recent hospitalization data showed 1,007 COVID-19 patients admitted to inpatient beds in Minnesota on Friday, including 246 patients needing intensive care because of breathing problems or other complications of their infections.

Minnesota's totals in the pandemic reached 8,436 COVID-19 deaths and 758,252 infections, including 29 deaths and 2,868 infections reported on Monday.

Minnesota had the seventh-highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a pandemic wave that had been severe in the South this summer continued to decline in other states.

Minnesota has reported a first-dose vaccination rate of 73.1% among eligible people 12 and older — though that excludes some doses provided at federal facilities that push the rate above 75%. Nearly 230,000 people have received third shots — either recommended extra doses for people with immunocompromising conditions or third booster doses recommended for certain recipients of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Boosters are recommended in Minnesota for Pfizer recipients who are senior or are older than 49 and have underlying health conditions. Boosters also can be considered for younger adults with underlying health problems or occupation risks for coronavirus exposure.

Booster recommendations for the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected soon as well.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday unveiled a new incentive program designed to increase vaccinations in eligible teenagers — with the first-dose rate lagging below 60% in the 12 to 17 age range in Minnesota.

The program offers $200 gift cards for new recipients in that age range who receive first doses between Oct. 18 and Nov. 30, and entry into a lottery for five $100,000 scholarships to attend college in Minnesota.

"Our administration is dedicated to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe during this pandemic," Walz said, "and that includes working to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible."

