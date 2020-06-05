Gov. Tim Walz this afternoon is expected to lift more restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and will allow for limited indoor dining, indoor entertainment at movie theaters and other venues, fitness club usage, and outdoor entertainment of up to 250 people.

Three sources briefed on the governor’s plans confirmed these latest steps to the Star Tribune, including the reopening of swimming pools. Restaurants and salons will now be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, the sources said, and fitness centers will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity with no more than 250 people.

The governor is scheduled to announce these plans at 2 p.m. Friday. They would take effect June 10.

The expected decision comes as COVID-19 numbers have showed signs of ebbing in Minnesota — though Friday’s report of 33 deaths and 712 newly confirmed cases of the infectious disease was an increase from earlier in the week. The rate of cases doubling in Minnesota has now slowed to more than 20 days, and hospitalizations reached their lowest levels since May 12.

Health officials do fear a second wave of cases, though, following mass gatherings and protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd while he was in police custody.

Some restrictions will remain in place as part of the governor’s “dial back” strategy of fine-tuning the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen, but will need to cap customers at 25% of usual capacity or no more than 250 people. Swimming pools will be allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Critical businesses that were never required to close under Walz’s prior stay-at-home order, which ended May 18 after 51 days, must now develop social distancing plans as well to ensure they are minimizing the risk of virus transmission for their workers, the sources said.

Other businesses had been required to develop such plans when they were allowed to reopen earlier this spring, though they are not required to file them with state officials.

The latest step comes just after Walz had allowed limited outdoor restaurant and bar service. Churches last week also were allowed to resume services at 25% capacity and no more than 250 people.

Staff writers Briana Bierschbach and Torey Van Oot contributed to this story.