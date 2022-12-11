7 p.m. Monday vs. Chicago State * Williams Arena * streamed on BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: This is the first of three final nonconference games before the Gophers (5-5) settle back into Big Ten Conference play. This stretch comes against three teams — Chicago State, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Eastern Illinois — with a combined 10-19 record. Minnesota is coming off an 87-64 loss Saturday night to 16th-ranked Iowa, one in which the team shot 30.3% overall and was held to 10 points on 1-for-13 shooting in the decisive fourth quarter, which began with the Gophers within 12. G Mara Braun scored 14 points in that game, but she didn't score in the second half. She and G Amaya Battle (11) were the only Gophers in double figures.

Chicago State update: The Cougars are 0-11, and have lost games by an average of 28.5 points. They lost to Western Illinois by 14, a team the Gophers beat by 30 earlier this season. Chicago State has two senior guards averaging in double figures: Tae'lor Willard is averaging 12.2 points per game and Janiah Newell 10.8.