Playing the Indiana women's basketball team in its gym is hard, just for starters. The Hoosiers are undefeated at Assembly Hall this season. But playing 16th-ranked Indiana after the Hoosiers were embarrassed in Iowa just a few days before?

Watch out.

Indiana built a 20-point lead in the second quarter, led by 18 after finishing the first half on a 19-2 run, then cruised to an 85-62 victory.

The combination of Mackenzie Holmes (season-high 32 points) and former Gophers player Sara Scalia (22 points) for the Hoosiers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) proved too much for the Gophers (13-4, 3-3). The two combined to go 23-for-34 from the field. Holmes was 15-for-17 from the field.

It there is a silver lining, it is the Gophers' second-half performance. The Gophers pulled to within 12 points a number of times, the final time with 6:48 left on Grace Grocholski's basket.

But that's as close as they got.

Grocholski led the Gophers with 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting, making three of four three-pointers. Amaya Battle scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Mara Braun scored 14 points, all in the second half.

The key was the second quarter, during which the Hoosiers outscored the Gophers 24-11, got 10 points off Gophers turnovers and saw Scalia (14 points) outscore Minnesota by herself.

The super-efficient Hoosiers broke open a relatively close game with a 19-2 finish to the first half, 11 of those points coming from Scalia, as Indiana feasted on Minnesota turnovers.

The Gophers led 13-10 in the first quarter before the Hoosiers finished the quarter on an 13-5 run. Mackenzie had seven of those 13 points— including a three-point play to start the run — and both Scalia and Sydney Parrish hit three-pointers. That put Indiana up 23-18 entering the second quarter.

It only got worse in the second, which seemed like a 10-minute-long Hoosiers run.

The best-shooting team in the Big Ten, Indiana shot 58.9% for the game and had assists on 23 of 33 field goals.

