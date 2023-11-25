The coaches and players of Gophers volleyball team had a simple description for Friday night's matchup with Illinois: Do or die.

Call it done. The Gophers swept the Illini 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 for a victory that should cement their entry in the NCAA tournament. It was a battle of teams tied for fifth place in the Big Ten with Minnesota (16-11, 12-7 Big Ten) showcasing what has made its late-season surge so special.

The Gophers have swept three consecutive matches after winning a tense five-setter at Indiana. Taylor Landfair had 15 kills and nine digs. Mckenna Wucherer added 11 kills and eight digs. Arica Davis was fantastic in the middle with nine kills and five blocks. Melani Shaffmaster added 29 assists and Kylie Murr had 12 digs.

The Gophers hit .304 as a team and held Illinois (16-13, 11-8) to a .107 hitting percentage while showcasing stellar team defense with 57 digs.

The Gophers will face No. 1 Nebraska on Saturday night, a regular-season finale after the Cornhuskers were swept at No. 6 Wisconsin on Friday. Selection Sunday follows, the Gophers suddenly feeling strangely comfortable after going 10-3 in their past 13 matches.