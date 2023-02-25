Gophers fifth-year senior Max McHugh won the 100-yard breaststroke for the fourth time Friday in the Big Ten championships in Ann Arbor, Mich.

His time of 50.80 seconds set a pool record. He is only the second swimmer to win this event four times.

Indiana' Van Mathias was second (51.32).

McHugh, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., is also a two-time conference champion in the 200 breaststroke and a favorite to win his third title this meet.

Bar Solovechik of Minnesota was sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:34.83).

Fast start for U track

Shelby Frank of the Gophers won the weight throw (79 feet, 2½) on the first day of the Big Ten women's indoor track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio. Her toss is the longest in NCAA competition this season. Teammate Lexy Berger placed fifth in the pole vault (13-9).

In track preliminaries, Gophers Amira Young and Akilah Lewis were 1-2 in the 60-meter dash. Young ran 7.22 seconds — .03 seconds off her conference record — and Lewis 7.25.

Young also had the top time in the 200 preliminaries (23.56) for Minnesota, the two-time defending team champion.

Other impressive teammates in the preliminaries were Janielle Josephs in the 400 (53.38) with the second best time in program history, Erin Reidy in the 800 (2:05.25) with the third best and Maja Maunsbach and Zariyah Black in the 60 hurdles with the third (8.26) and fourth (8.30) best times ever in that event, respectively, by a Gopher.

Etc.

• The Gophers softball team hit a school record seven homers in routing Texas A&M Commerce 17-0 in five innings in its first game of the Baylor Invitational. Taylor Krapf hit two homers and Delanie Cox a grand slam. Minnesota (6-5) lost the second game 3-2 in eight innings to the host Bears, ranked No. 25. Jess Oakland's RBI single in the top of the seventh tied the score at 2-all. Autumn Pease gave up two earned runs in 7⅔ innings and eight hits but took the loss. She struck out seven, walked none.

• The Gophers baseball team lost 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Billikens in Fort Myers, Fla. Freshman Caden Capomaccio gave up a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, which put the Billikens (1-3) ahead 5-2. Ike Mezzenga had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI for Minnesota (0-5).

• The Gophers women's tennis team won 4-3 over visiting Utah — a team Minnesota was 0-9 against before — despite forfeiting at No. 5 and 6 singles and in one of the three doubles matches (worth one point total to whichever team wins two) because of the lack of available players.

• The Gophers gymnastics team will compete in the Big Five meet starting at noon Saturday in Lincoln, Neb. Other teams in the second session there along with Minnesota will be Michigan State, host Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers. The Gophers are No. 18 in the RoadToNationals rankings led by Mya Hooten, who is first on floor exercise in the nation and No. 7 on vault. Ohio State is No. 13 and Michigan State No. 19.

• Soccer forward Maya Hansen has re-signed with Minnesota Aurora FC. The Savage native was the Summit League Offensive Player of the Year last fall. She had 11 goals and five assists for South Dakota State.