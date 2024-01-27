The Gophers men's hockey team bounced back from a frustrating loss in impressive fashion Saturday.

Bryce Brodzinski and Aaron Huglen scored 82 seconds apart early in the first period, Oliver Moore scored twice and the ninth-ranked Gophers men's hockey team defeated eighth-ranked Michigan State 5-1 in East Lansing, Mich., for a split of the Big Ten series.

The Gophers (15-7-4, 8-5-3 Big Ten) lost 3-2 Friday night at Munn Ice Arena, when the Big Ten-leading Spartans (17-6-3, 11-3-2) scored all their goals in the third period, the last coming with 4 seconds left. There was no third-period trouble Saturday, as Moore's third goal of the weekend made it 4-1 with 9 minutes remaining, and Mason Nevers made it a four-goal lead with 3:44 to play.

The Gophers' first goal was a power-play goal, coming 6 seconds after a spell of 4-on-4 play ended. Moore fed Brodzinski behind the net, and Brodzinski passed it to Cal Thomas along the right boards. Thomas quickly sent the puck back to Brodzinski in the high slot, and he fired it in for his 13th goal of the season.

The Gophers doubled their lead when Brody Lamb shot the puck toward the net and it deflected off Connor Kurth's skate to hit the post. Huglen skated in and cleaned up the rebound before goalie Trey Augustine could get at the puck.

Justen Close finished with 24 saves for the Gophers, who have scored at least four goals in all but one of their victories this season; they beat St. Thomas 3-0 in their second game. In their 15 victories, they have averaged 4.8 goals per game; in their seven losses, they have averaged 2.3.

Matt Basgall scored on a power play in the second period for the Spartans. Augustine finished with 31 saves.