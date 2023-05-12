The Gophers will compete in the three-day Big Ten men's and women's track and field championships starting Friday in Bloomington, Ind.

The men's have the nation's top-ranked hammer throwing squad, led by two-time conference champion Kostas Zaltos.

Their 100-meter squad is second in the Big Ten led by Kion Benjamin, the 200 runners second and the discus throwers third. Benjamin took first in the 100 in 2021.

Matthew Wilkinson is the top seed in the 3,000 steeplechase.

Minnesota's women are led by Amira Young, ranked No. 2 in the 200 and the 4x100 relay — the runner-up the past two years.

