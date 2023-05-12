The Gophers will compete in the three-day Big Ten men's and women's track and field championships starting Friday in Bloomington, Ind.
The men's have the nation's top-ranked hammer throwing squad, led by two-time conference champion Kostas Zaltos.
Their 100-meter squad is second in the Big Ten led by Kion Benjamin, the 200 runners second and the discus throwers third. Benjamin took first in the 100 in 2021.
Matthew Wilkinson is the top seed in the 3,000 steeplechase.
Minnesota's women are led by Amira Young, ranked No. 2 in the 200 and the 4x100 relay — the runner-up the past two years.
Etc.
- Carleton's Carter Sichol was three shots off the lead, in fourth place, with four holes to play in the NCAA Division III women's golf meet in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., when the third round was canceled by weather. It will restart Friday, with Sichol tied for 13th at 10-over 156 — six behind the leader — after 36 holes.
- Three NSIC players were named to the NFCA Division II Central Region first team. They are pitcher Lauren Dixon of Minnesota Duluth; first baseman Delaney Young and utility player Torri Chute of Augustana.
- St. Cloud State routed Augustana 10-1 in the winners' bracket on the second day of the NSIC baseball tournament in Mandan and Bismarck, N.D. In the losers' bracket, Wayne State beat Southwest Minnesota State 7-6 in 15 innings and Winona State edged Minot State 8-7 in 10 innings but lost to Augustana 7-2.
- The Augustana women's golf team placed second at the NCAA Central Regional in Larchwood, Iowa, to qualify for the Division II national meet May 16-20 in Eureka, Mo.
- California native Brooke Bryant, 22, a forward who played at Minnesota State Mankato for five seasons, signed a contract to play for the Minnesota Whitecaps for the upcoming Premier Hockey Federation season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Nuggets blow past Suns 125-100, advance to Western Conference finals
Two years ago, the Denver Nuggets were embarrassed by the Phoenix Suns in a postseason sweep.
Sports
Eovaldi strikes out career-high 12 in Rangers' 4-0 win over A's
Nathan Eovaldi set a career high with 12 strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to 28 2/3 innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Thursday night in manager Bruce Bochy's return to Northern California.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Rookie Casey Schmitt has 4 hits for historic start, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-2
Rookie Casey Schmitt had four more hits, including a two-run homer, and Alex Cobb blanked Arizona into the eighth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Diamondbacks 6-2 on Thursday night.
Sports
NHL suspends Pietrangelo, Nurse on eve of critical Game 5 between Golden Knights, Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their best defenseman in Game 5 with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance.