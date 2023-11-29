Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson and offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery were selected to the All-Big Ten second team by votes of both coaches and media members as the conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday.

Four other Gophers received honorable mention: offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, center Nathan Boe, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and running back Darius Taylor by the coaches, and Carroll, Spann-Ford and Taylor by media members.

Jackson, a junior from Kansas City, Kan., leads the Gophers with 57 catches for 831 yards and eight touchdowns. His receiving yards and touchdowns rank third in the Big Ten, and his receptions rank fourth.

Ersery, a sophomore from Kansas City, Mo., has been a mainstay at left tackle for the past two seasons, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention last year.

On Tuesday, Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich and safety Tyler Nubin were named to the All-Big Ten first team, and Kesich was named conference kicker of the year.

Big Ten individual awards (offense)

Offensive player of the year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Quarterback of the year: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Running back of the year: Blake Corum, Michigan

Wide receiver of the year: Harrison

Tight end of the year: Cade Stover, Ohio State

Offensive lineman of the year: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Freshman of the year: Dillon Thieneman, DB, Purdue