The Gophers faced second-ranked Michigan on Saturday night without their leading rusher, Darius Taylor, while linebacker Cody Lindenberg and defensive end Danny Striggow were listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report.

Joining Taylor as listed as out among prominent Gophers were wide receivers Le'Meke Brockington and Chris Autman-Bell. Brockington, the Gophers' third-leading pass-catcher with five receptions for 73 yards, suffered a season-ending left leg injury last week against Louisiana. Autman-Bell, a seventh-year senior, is working his way by from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season in the fourth game. He has played in three games this season but does not have a reception.

Taylor, a true freshman, was on the field in early warmups with a wrap on his left leg and did some light jogging. He was injured late in the fourth quarter of the overtime loss at Northwestern. He did not play last week against Louisiana, and coach P.J. Fleck said he did not practice in the week leading up to that game. Taylor has rushed 87 times for 532 yards and four touchdowns in four games. His 133 rushing yards per game entering Saturday led all FBS players.

Lindenberg hasn't played yet this season because of a leg injury suffered in the week leading up to the opener against Nebraska. Last year, he ranked second on the team with 71 tackles and had four tackles for loss and one sack.

Striggow appeared as questionable on the availability report for the first time. He leads the Gophers with three sacks and is tied for the team lead with four tackles for loss.

QB recruit keeps impressing

Fayetteville, Ark., quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has verbally committed to the Gophers for the 2024 recruiting class, continues to have a productive senior season. Lindsey passed for 249 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions as Fayetteville High School defeated Fort Smith Southside 45-31 on Friday. For the season, Lindsey has passed for 2,002 yards and 27 TDs with one interception for the 6-0 Bulldogs.

• Entering Saturday, Michigan led the all-time series 76-25-3. When playing for the Little Brown Jug, the Wolverines led 71-23-3.

• Former Gophers quarterback Rickey Foggie, who led Minnesota to a 20-17 victory over No. 2 Michigan in 1986, gave the speech during Saturday's captains' breakfast.