The Republican Party of Minnesota and its former embattled chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, agreed Thursday to drop lawsuits they filed against each other late last year.

Carnahan, who was forced out of her party leadership role in 2021 amid allegations she created a toxic workplace, sued the party last December alleging that her former colleagues disparaged her in violation of a separation agreement and damaged her ability to get another job.

The Minnesota GOP then countersued Carnahan, alleging she "grossly mismanaged" the party and seeking to recover the "substantial damages caused by Carnahan's unlawful acts."

In the settlement signed by their lawyers Thursday, Carnahan and the GOP agreed that "all claims and counterclaims ... be dismissed with prejudice, and without an award of costs, disbursements, or attorneys' fees to any party."

A spokeswoman for the Minnesota GOP said in a statement Thursday that "We are pleased that Jennifer Carnahan agreed to abandon her baseless lawsuit against us."

"Following mediation, she gave up her case without the Party paying her anything," the spokeswoman said, adding that the GOP is thankful to "put this difficult period in our history behind us" and focus on defeating Democrats next year.

Carnahan directed the Star Tribune to her lawyer, who did not respond to a request for comment.

In a post on her Facebook account, Carnahan said she chose to settle the dispute to "allow all parties to move forward without distraction and for me to reclaim my political voice and resume my role as an advocate for those dedicated to helping our party succeed."

"I am more committed than ever to serving with you - the activists, delegates and voters in our state - who tirelessly champion our party, candidates and values," Carnahan said. "Time to take our country back!"