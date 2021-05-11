A girls' wrestling state tournament was approved but adding boys' volleyball as a spring sport was turned down Tuesday by a key body of the Minnesota State High School League.

Members of the league's 48-member Representative Assembly voted 44-4 to add a girls' wrestling division within the structure of the existing wrestling state tournament starting in the 2021-22 school year. The proposal put forth by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association would leave regular season training and competition as is, with girls remaining a part of each school's boys' program.

A proposal to add boys' volleyball as a sanctioned spring sport fell two votes short of the required two-thirds approval needed to amend the league's bylaws. The plan received 29 yes votes, with 18 opposed and one abstention.

The voting was held during a virtual meeting of the representative assembly.

Girls' wrestling has been growing in popularity over the past decade, with some estimates placing the number of high school girls competing nationally at more than 21,000. During the 2019-2020 season, 153 girls competed in high school wrestling in Minnesota.

Thirty states have approved girls' wrestling, including all of Minnesota's neighboring states.

While the girls' wrestling tournament was being considered by the league body for the first time, backers of the boys' volleyball plan have been pushing for league sanction for the last few years.

Boys' volleyball has grown from 400 participants in 2018 to more than 1,200 in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. As with most spring sports, the pandemic has siphoned off some of the players this year, but about 800 players registered this season.

