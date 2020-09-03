Baudette area: Walleyes are being found in Lake of the Woods in depths of 14 to 36 feet. On the Rainy River, walleyes are being found on flats and along breaks. Sturgeon activity has picked up on the Rainy River, and smallmouth bass and northerns have been active in bays.

Lake Mille Lacs area: The smallmouth bass and walleye bite has been good on Lake Mille Lacs, especially the south end and on the east side of the lake in deeper water. Anglers are finding muskies on the south end as well and in the lake’s northeast corner. Anglers are finding a good panfish bite on Anne, Knife, Platte, Shakopee and Sullivan lakes.

Lake Waconia: The fishing has been pretty reasonable on the lake, according to In Towne Marina. Anglers have been catching bass, sunfish and northerns and, in the evening hours, some walleyes. They’ve been having success by sticking to the main structure of the lake and the main reefs — Anderson’s, North and Keg’s. Some muskies are being caught.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Walleye fishing has been good throughout most regions and depths of the lake. Anglers have had success by trolling small crankbaits and spinners. Anglers have also been finding northerns and some nice perch. The crappie bite should improve with the lower temperatures.

Lindstrom area: Anglers have been catching bass on Chisago, Green and North Lindstrom lakes. Lakes in the area are also yielding northerns and walleyes. Anglers are finding northerns on Chisago, Green and North Center lakes, and walleyes are being found on Chisago, Green and North Center and South Center lakes.

West metro: According to Wayzata Bait and Tackle, muskie action has picked up on Lake Independence and Lake Minnetonka and northerns have been active on both lakes. Anglers on Lake Minnetonka are also finding a good walleye bite during the evening. Bass are being found on both lakes and on Lake Sarah.