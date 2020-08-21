Alexandria area: Bass fishing has been good and panfish have remained fairly consistent on area lakes, according to Christopherson’s Bait and Tackle. Anglers are finding bass on the deep weedlines, while anglers have had to move around to find panfish. Walleye fishing has been hit and miss. The anglers having success have had to cover a lot of water.

Annandale area: Fishing in the area is pretty typical for this time of year, according to B.J.’s Bait and Tackle in South Haven. Clearwater Lake is yielding bass, sunnies and northerns, while the walleye bite has slowed down. Crappies have been slow too, but anglers are having success in depths of 20 to 30 feet along weedlines. Fishing on Lake Augusta has been good.

Baudette area: The walleye fishing has been good on the south end of Lake of the Woods. Anglers are finding large numbers of walleyes in depths of 30 to 36 feet. Walleyes have been scattered on the flats of the Rainy River. Sturgeon are being found in deep holes. Smallmouth bass and pike have been active around current breaks, rocky areas and in bays.

Fairmont area: The chain of lakes in the Fairmont city limits are producing bluegills and yellow bass, according to Sommer Outdoors in Fairmont. Bluegills are being found on Budd and Sisseton lakes, while yellow bass are being take from Budd, Hall and Sisseton lakes. Walleyes are being found in the Blue Earth River and Budd and Hall lakes.

Lake Minnetonka: Anglers have been focusing on bass and northerns as the walleye fishing has slowed, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. Walleyes have moved out to deeper water. Some are being found in depths of 32 to 36 feet. Northerns are being found by trolling the outside edges of weeds. Panfish are being found in the smaller bays on the lake’s west end.

Leech Lake: Anglers are having success finding walleyes during the day in depths of 14 to 20 feet, using spinners and crawlers. Walker Bay is producing walleyes in depths of 9 to 12 feet at night. Muskies are being found around Bear Island, Pelican Island and other rock spots. Some crappies are being taken from the cabbage in Boy Bay and Sucker Bay.