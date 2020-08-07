Battle Lake area: Ottertail, Rush, and West Battle Lakes are the best options for walleye action at about 20 feet using jigs with minnows or trolling crankbaits in 5-10 feet. Bass are active on East Battle, Marion, West Battle and Fish Lake using cast frogs, spinner baits or jigs with minnows in cabbage weeds. Northerns are hitting on spoons or Lindy rigs with minnows at 15-20 feet along weedlines.

Bemidji area: Lake Bemidji, Andrusia and Plantagenet are the best lakes for good walleye action at 12-24 feet using live bait rigs with leeches or nightcrawlers. Anglers are also using jigs or plastic baits in cabbage weeds for walleyes. For bass, anglers are using plastic baits in deeper weed edges. Bluegills and crappies are at 8-12 feet in cabbage beeds.

Big Stone Lake: Walleyes have been caught while trolling with crankbaits. Perch action has been strong using wax worms or minnows at around 10-12 feet. For bluegills and perch, anglers can also work along shorelines with slip bobbers with nightcrawlers.

Chisago Lakes area: Anglers are heading out on lakes such Chisago, Green and North and South Center for walleye action at about 10 feet using nightcrawlers. Bass are taking spinner baits along weedlines on Green, Chisago and North Lindstrom. Northern action is productive along weedlines on Chisago and Green Lakes. Panfish action on area lakes has been active on most area lakes around weedlines at around 10 feet.

Detroit Lakes: The best walleye action is at deeper depths on mid-lake structures at around 25-30 feet on lakes such as Pelican and Cormorant. Bass are active on deeper weed edges or shoreline areas. Crappies are being caught at 8-12 feet in cabbage weeds. Sunfish are active on all area lakes in weed beeds or mid-lake structures.

Ely area: Anglers are landing walleyes using crankbaits in about 15-30 feet over large flats during the evening hours. Some anglers are also using spinner baits with nightcrawlers or minnows at 15-20 feet. For bass, topwater baits appear to be the bait of choice, at 5-10 feet for smallmouth bass and in thick weedbeds for largemouth bass. Northern action is productive using spoons or spinner baits along weedlines and Lake Trout action is improving as anglers are using crankbaits at 20-30 feet.