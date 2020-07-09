Lake of the Woods: The big border lake is producing everywhere, with many anglers catching their limits and lots of trophy walleyes (over 28”) being landed. Slow trolling with spinners and night crawlers or leeches seems to be working quite well, and some folks are pulling crankbaits on lead core line or downriggers. Schools of fish are hanging over deep mud between 7 feet and 15 feet or between 23 feet and 31 feet.

Lake Minnetonka: Anglers have been enjoying a lot of success on Minnetonka, with crappies and sunfish biting along the weed edges at 10 to 15 feet and bass lurking in the weeds at 10 feet. In the smaller bays, walleyes are being caught using jigs and leeches at 15 feet. Northerns are taking crankbaits along the 15-foot weed line, and muskies are starting to bite as well.

Ely area: Anglers are landing walleyes by fishing above sunken islands, often in water as shallow as 10 feet. Spinners with leeches or night crawlers have been the go-to presentation. Lake trout are hanging at 20 to 40 feet, and largemouth bass are being caught by topwater frog fishing in weeds or lily pads in the early morning. Smallmouths are taking spinnerbaits and jigs and twisters at deeper depths as the sun climbs.

Mille Lacs: Even though walleye fishing is closed, there is still great fishing. Folks are landing plenty of big bass and are having the most success using a jig and minnow or bobber fishing with a night crawler or leech. The south end of the lake is producing muskies. Panfish and walleyes are biting well on Knife, Anne, Shakopee, Platte and Sullivan lakes, with the walleyes hanging out in the deeper holes.

Battle Lake area: Walleyes are biting leeches and crawlers at 15-20 feet in Marion, Ottertail and Rush lakes, and northerns are chasing spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with suckers at 15 to 20 feet on Ottertail, West Battle and Donald.

St. Croix River: Water levels are low but recent rain should bring the river back up a few feet. Walleyes have been biting livebaits and crankbaits at 13 to 28 feet, and bass are hitting tubes and senkos at six feet.