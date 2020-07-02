Battle Lake area: Walleyes are being caught on Ottertail, Rush and West Battle or jigs with minnows at 15-20 feet. Bass are taking frogs, spinnerbaits or jigs with minnows in cabbage weeds on East Battle, West Battle and Marion. Northerns are hitting spoons or Lindy Rigs with minnows at 15-20 feet along weed lines on Ottertail, Donald, Twin and West Battle.

Bemidji area: Lake Bemidji and Wolf, Grace and Plantagenet lakes are still producing walleyes on spinners or live bait rigs with leeches or night crawlers at 12-14 feet along deep weed edges and at 16-22 feet along midlake bars and humps. Working plastic baits along deeper weed edges is producing bass action, and northerns are still active along deep weed lines.

Detroit Lakes area: The best walleye action on area lakes is at deeper depths or in the cabbage weeds. Bass are active in midlake weed beds and in shallow depths near shorelines. Anglers are using fathead minnows or plastic baits at 9-13 feet for crappies. Big Detroit and Pelican are producing muskie and northern action.

Ely area: A mayfly hatch has slowed walleye fishing, but anglers catching a few with slip bobbers in the evenings or on crank baits or Lindy Rigs at 15-20 feet around mud flats and sunken islands. Anglers are looking for smallmouth bass near shorelines or shallow, rocky flats using topwater or plastic baits. Spoons or downriggers are the best presentation for lake trout at 30-40 feet.

Lake Waconia: Anglers are landing a few walleyes on deeper reefs such as Kegs, North and Anderson’s using fathead minnows, leeches or night crawlers. Bass have been biting on a variety of artificial baits on deeper weed lines. Sunfish and crappie fishing is productive using night crawlers, wax worms or crappie minnows outside of weed lines.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Walleye action is good on the southern part of the lake, near Bena and on the river channel in Tamarac Bay on the north side using myriad presentations. Shoreline drops in mornings and evenings and the Big Stoney hump are producing walleyes on Lindy Rigs with leeches. Perch are being caught on the main lake at around 28 feet using jigs and fathead minnows.