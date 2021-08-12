Baudette area: The walleye bite on the south end of Lake of the Woods has remained consistent all summer. On the Rainy River, northern pike are found near the weeds and current breaks, while smallmouth bass are found in good numbers in all areas of the river. The sturgeon "keep" season ends Sept. 30. Walleye fishing has been solid near the Northwest Angle.

Duluth area: Anglers are finding a lot of lake trout, along with a few salmon, on Lake Superior, especially near Two Harbors. Anglers are having success on inland area lakes, catching bass, panfish and walleyes. Fishing on the St. Louis River is slow, but anglers have found walleyes.

Ely area: The bass bite on many area lakes has been excellent. Anglers say the early morning topwater bite has remained good for largemouth and smallmouth bass. Crappies and sunnies are found near the weed lines and lily pads. Anglers looking for walleyes have found a consistent bite in depths of 10 to 13 feet of water.

Fairmont area: Fishing is a challenge on area lakes of late because of low water levels, according to Sommer Outdoors. The chain of five lakes in Fairmont's city limits are generally 2 1/2 to 3 feet below normal, limiting access to only one boat landing. Some yellow bass, catfish and crappies are being caught on Budd and Sisseton lakes.

Leech Lake: The walleye bite has been inconsistent, but anglers are finding some walleyes near the weeds and rocks. Muskies are getting caught around the rocks and points at the lake's middle. Anglers are hitting crappies and sunfish, especially during low-light hours. Look for bass at the weeds.

Willmar area: Anglers have been enjoying success on area lakes such as Diamond, Elkhorn, Green, Big Kandiyohi and Long. Fish have been most active during mornings and evenings. A good panfish bite is reported on area lakes, especially near weed lines. Walleyes are being found in depths of 18 to 25 feet.