Alexandria area: A good bass and panfish bite is reported on area lakes. Bass are being found in depths of 12 to 20 feet along weed edges, while the panfish bite has been good along deep weed edges. Anglers fishing for bass are also finding a few northern pike and walleyes.

Baudette area: Anglers are reporting a good walleye bite on the south shore of Lake of the Woods, especially near the deep mud basins of Big Traverse Bay. Anglers are having success finding bass, northern pike, sauger, sturgeon and walleye on the Rainy River. The sturgeon "keep one" season runs through Sept. 30.

Bemidji area: The walleye bite has slowed on area lakes, but some walleyes are being found on Lake Bemidji and Lake Plantagenet in depths of 18 to 24 feet. Bass fishing has been good, especially along deeper weed edges. Bluegills and crappies have been active along the deeper edges off the cabbage.

Duluth area: With the lake trout season closed in many areas of the south shore of Lake Superior, anglers are targeting walleyes. The bite on the south shore has been inconsistent. Anglers are finding a good panfish bite on inland lakes, while anglers looking for walleyes on area lakes are having some success in low-light hours over deeper flats. Fishing has has been slow recently on the St. Louis River and on area streams because of low water levels.

Lake Mille Lacs: Anglers are finding a good smallmouth bass bite, especially in depths of 10 to 20 feet at the mid-depth boulders. Walleyes are in basin areas, deeper than 18 feet. Anglers are finding walleyes near shallow reefs on windy days.

Southeast Minnesota bluffs: The Minnesota DNR stream flow report from Aug. 23 showed normal flow levels on most area rivers, with the Root River in Fillmore County and Whitewater River in Winona County showing low flow levels. As of late last week, some trico hatches were noted during morning hours.