Firefighters in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota will get some help this year, after the federal government awarded more than $10 million in grants to departments across the state.

Minneapolis received a $4.5 million federal grant to pay for 15 more firefighters. That award, called the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, will run over a three-year period starting March 1, 2023.

City leaders celebrated the news in a press release Thursday, adding that the new hires would increase the force to 434 sworn personnel with plans to host up to 445 firefighters.

"I am very excited about the SAFER grant award to the Minneapolis Fire Department," Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said in the press release. "As MFD incident responses continue to rise each year, the award will allow the department to add an additional 15 firefighters to our ranks, bringing the MFD to its highest authorized strength in approximately two decades."

Minneapolis is not the only city that's earned federal support.

The Bloomington fire department received $6.2 million from the SAFER grant, which will be used to hire 18 full-time firefighters. St. Paul did not win the same grant this year, but did earn $1 million from the Assistance to Firefighters grant to help pay for equipment, training, and other operations costs.

St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said that grant will pay for 18 staffers' paramedic training, 90 sets of firefighting gear, and 430 physical exams to detect cancer and cardiovascular disease — conditions which firefighters' work makes them more prone to.

"We'll continue to evaluate opportunities to apply for grants," Mokosso said. "It is great that both Minneapolis and St. Paul are applying for federal grants, and that they are also receiving them to support both staffing and other public safety initiatives."

St. Paul's fire department did request $125,000 in its budget presentation this year in order to train and hire more firefighters. The city council is expected to vote on that budget request this December.